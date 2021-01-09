21 Newton County inmates test positive for COVID-19

Explore Georgia leaders grapple with mounting frustration over vaccination campaign

Brown said one inmate who was recently transferred to the county jail from another facility that had an outbreak is showing more symptoms than the others who tested positive. That inmate has been quarantined in a “zero-pressured unit” and is receiving special attention as a result of his symptoms, he said.

“I send my regards to the mother who called with concerns about her loved one and not being able to bring him chicken noodle soup, as requested,” the sheriff said.

Brown’s statement did not say which jail the man was transferred from or how many sheriff’s office employees have contracted COVID.

“As always, we test all incoming residents for COVID-19, and they are placed in quarantine for 14 days, then are retested before being placed in any other form of population,” the statement said.

As a result of the outbreak, movement has been restricted within two sections of the jail and the sheriff’s office has increased medical staff to provide 24-hour care to the inmates who tested positive, Brown said. So far, none of the inmates have exhibited life-threatening symptoms.

On Friday, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported nearly 10,400 new confirmed cases across the state, 391 hospitalizations and 80 more COVID-related deaths. Statewide, 10,180 people have died as a result of COVID-19 complications since the pandemic began.