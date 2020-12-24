2020 Photos of Year: John Spink

He spent weeks looking for ways to document the pandemic from the perspective of medical workers but was stymied by a lack of media access to hospitals. Eventually, he focused on first-responder crews in ambulances. “I was always kind of curious about what made them tick,” having observed them in challenging situations during his more than 40 years in journalism. He found Grady Hospital welcomed his idea and granted some access to their crews. He was happy to able to share that perspective with readers.

While the pandemic has raged, certain aspects of metro life has continued including crime. Atlanta has the highest number of homicides since 2002 with more than 145 deaths. Amid the blue lights and red lights flashing in these and other cases, Spink can be found.