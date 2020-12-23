2020 Photos of the year Hyosub Shin

As the pandemic continued to rage, the virus hit close to home when Shin’s oldest son spiked a fever and became ill. The family went into quarantine but the journalist in Shin was still at work. He brought his camera to his son’s doctor appointment. “It was a chance to get a photo of a real patient in real-time. Yes, it was private, but it showed the gravity of the situation.” Thankfully, his son has recovered and his whole family is healthy.

He’s looking forward to the new year. With the vaccine, “I’m optimistic we will get back to our normal life soon,” he said.

To see more of Shin’s top photos of 2020 and to hear more of his perspective of covering 2020, visit ajc.com/Remember2020.