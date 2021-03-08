2-year-old dies after being hit by relative’s car in Six Flags parking lot

An outing to an amusement park ended in tragedy Saturday when a 2-year-old boy died after being struck by a relative’s car, Cobb County police said Monday.
The child, whose name was not released, was hit in the parking lot of Six Flags Over Georgia shortly after 4 p.m., according to Officer Shenise Barner. He died after being taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite.
According to investigators, a 51-year-old Senoia woman had driven four relatives — ages 10, 6, 3 and 2 — to Six Flags earlier Saturday. When the group returned to the woman’s 2019 Chrysler Pacifica, she believed all four children were inside the SUV, police said.
As the woman pulled out of the parking spot, the Pacifica struck the toddler.
The incident remains under investigation, police said. Anyone with additional information should contact investigators at 770-499-3987.