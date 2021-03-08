2-year-old dies after being hit by relative’s car in Six Flags parking lot

The child, whose name was not released, was hit in the parking lot of Six Flags Over Georgia shortly after 4 p.m., according to Officer Shenise Barner. He died after being taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite.

According to investigators, a 51-year-old Senoia woman had driven four relatives — ages 10, 6, 3 and 2 — to Six Flags earlier Saturday. When the group returned to the woman’s 2019 Chrysler Pacifica, she believed all four children were inside the SUV, police said.