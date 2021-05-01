2-year-old boy shot in head at Rockdale apartment complex

A 2-year-old boy remained hospitalized Saturday after being shot in the head at his family’s Rockdale County apartment, authorities said.
Deputies discovered the toddler about 4 p.m. Thursday after responding to call about a shooting at the Ashford Apartment Homes along Rockmont Circle near Conyers, said Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Deputy Kyana Jackson.
The boy was rushed to an Atlanta hospital in serious condition.
No arrests have been made in the case, but authorities believe the shooting stemmed from an argument between a tenant and an employee of the apartment complex, Jackson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
“There was an altercation that occurred earlier that day and somehow the child was shot in the head,” she said. “We’re still trying to piece it together.”
Thursday’s incident occurred one week after a Sandy Springs boy shot himself while playing with a gun he discovered at an apartment off Roswell Road, authorities said. Police charged the gun’s owner with reckless conduct for not securing the weapon.
The Rockdale shooting remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 770-278-8188.