ajc logo
X

2-year-old boy shot in head at Rockdale apartment complex

Investigators believe the 2-year-old was shot during an argument between a tenant and an employee of the apartment complex.
Investigators believe the 2-year-old was shot during an argument between a tenant and an employee of the apartment complex.

News | 48 minutes ago
By Shaddi Abusaid, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A 2-year-old boy remained hospitalized Saturday after being shot in the head at his family’s Rockdale County apartment, authorities said.

Deputies discovered the toddler about 4 p.m. Thursday after responding to call about a shooting at the Ashford Apartment Homes along Rockmont Circle near Conyers, said Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Deputy Kyana Jackson.

The boy was rushed to an Atlanta hospital in serious condition.

No arrests have been made in the case, but authorities believe the shooting stemmed from an argument between a tenant and an employee of the apartment complex, Jackson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“There was an altercation that occurred earlier that day and somehow the child was shot in the head,” she said. “We’re still trying to piece it together.”

Thursday’s incident occurred one week after a Sandy Springs boy shot himself while playing with a gun he discovered at an apartment off Roswell Road, authorities said. Police charged the gun’s owner with reckless conduct for not securing the weapon.

ExploreGun owner charged in Sandy Springs boy’s accidental shooting

The Rockdale shooting remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 770-278-8188.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top