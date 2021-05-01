2-year-old boy shot in head at Rockdale apartment complex

“There was an altercation that occurred earlier that day and somehow the child was shot in the head,” she said. “We’re still trying to piece it together.”

Thursday’s incident occurred one week after a Sandy Springs boy shot himself while playing with a gun he discovered at an apartment off Roswell Road, authorities said. Police charged the gun’s owner with reckless conduct for not securing the weapon.

The Rockdale shooting remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 770-278-8188.