2 women charged with bribing former DeKalb tax official

Lesbia Lily Gonzalez Moreno, 46, of Atlanta, and Ailin Michelle Maldonado, 24, of Norcross, were indicted on multiple fraud and bribery charges earlier this month, U.S. Attorney BJay Pak said in a Monday news release. The two are accused of bribing Gerald D. Harris, a former supervisor in the DeKalb County Tax Commissioner’s Office, to illegally register vehicles without proper licenses.

Harris pleaded guilty to bribery and blackmail charges in July and was sentenced to two years in federal prison last month. He also received three years of supervised release following the time behind bars.