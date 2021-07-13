2 Baltimore police officers wounded in shootout with suspect

Two Baltimore, Maryland, police officers were reportedly shot Tuesday morning during an exchange of gunfire with a suspect who was also wounded, according to reports.
The two officers who were assigned to a U.S. Marshals service task force have been hospitalized but their names and conditions were not immediately released. The suspect was also taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.
The shooting erupted at Security Square Mall on the 6900 block of Security Boulevard in Woodlawn as officers moved in to arrest a homicide suspect who allegedly opened fire as they approached, reports said.
Officers returned fire, hitting the suspect.
Authorities have not yet said how many shots were fired.
Police have roped off the scene and a press conference was expected near the Bayit Furniture Store at the mall.
