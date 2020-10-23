X

2 teens accused of fatal Atlanta shooting surrender

Joshua Witherspoon, 19, and a 16-year-old were wanted in connection with the homicide of 21-year-old Javeon Billings on Oct. 2.

News
By Tanni Deb, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Two teenagers accused of shooting and killing a man in Atlanta earlier this month turned themselves in to police Thursday, authorities said.

Police said they responded to a call about a person shot in the 3600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 6:40 p.m. Upon arrival, they found out that Billings was taken to a hospital, where he died from a gunshot wound to the head.

The incident occurred just days after a man was accused of randomly stabbing three people on MLK Jr. Drive on Sept. 28, authorities said.

Homicide investigators secured arrest warrants for Witherspoon and the second teen on Monday. They were booked into the Fulton County jail and metro youth detention center, respectively.

They will be charged with felony murder, armed robbery and aggravated assault, police spokesman Sgt. John Chafee said in a news release.

