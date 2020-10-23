2 teens accused of fatal Atlanta shooting surrender

Joshua Witherspoon, 19, and a 16-year-old were wanted in connection with the homicide of 21-year-old Javeon Billings on Oct. 2.

Police said they responded to a call about a person shot in the 3600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 6:40 p.m. Upon arrival, they found out that Billings was taken to a hospital, where he died from a gunshot wound to the head.