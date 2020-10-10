2 sought after fatal hit-and-run on I-285

Atlanta police are searching for two people following a hit-and-run that left a woman dead and a man critically injured Saturday morning on I-285, authorities said.
The fatal crash occurred about 10 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the Perimeter at the Martin Luther King Jr. Drive exit, Atlanta police spokesman Marla Jean Rooker said.
Two vehicles were involved in the wreck and one of the cars overturned.
According to investigators, a Chevrolet Cruze was attempting to exit I-285 when it struck a Hyundai Sonata, causing the vehicle to flip. One woman inside the Hyundai was pronounced dead at the scene and a man was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition, Rooker said.
Following the crash, a man and woman got out of Chevrolet and ran away, witnesses told police at the scene. Authorities are still searching for them.
