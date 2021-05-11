ajc logo
2 shot during argument at Old Fourth Ward pizza restaurant

Investigators said the shooting stemmed from an argument inside the restaurant.
By Asia Simone Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

An argument escalated into gunfire at a pizza restaurant in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward neighborhood, leaving two men with gunshot wounds early Tuesday morning.

The shots were fired inside Jack’s Pizza and Wings on Highland Avenue just after midnight, Atlanta police said in a statement.

Investigators said the incident stemmed from a “verbal dispute” inside the pizza joint, but did not specify how many people were involved. At some point, someone began shooting and two men were struck. Both were alert when they were taken to a hospital.

Police said no surveillance footage of the incident is available “due to the cameras inside the location being inoperable.”

An investigation is ongoing.

