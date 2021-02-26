2 separate apartment fires displace 20 families in metro area

Fires at two different apartment complexes in metro Atlanta displaced 20 families Wednesday and Thursday, according to the Red Cross.
The first fire took place at the Stafford apartment complex on Glenridge Drive in Sandy Springs on Wednesday evening. The fire damaged 10 units in the complex, leaving 10 families and approximately 30 people without a home, Red Cross spokeswoman Ruby Ramirez said.
The second fire happened less than 12 hours later at an apartment community in Norcross. Gwinnett firefighters responded to the Carter 4250, an apartment complex on Club Parkway, just before 7 a.m. Thursday, according to department spokesman Lt. Donald Strother.
A resident of the complex called 911 after noticing a fire in a second-story unit, Strother said. Firefighters arrived to find the building had been safely evacuated and smoke and flames pushing out of eaves and attic. Strother said that, according to the incident commander on the scene, “personnel did an amazing job at putting a stop to the blaze and keeping the building from being a total loss.”
Credit: Gwinnett County Fire & Emergency Services
Investigators found that the cause of the fire was improperly-disposed smoking materials and that it was accidental, Strother said.
The fire ultimately affected nine apartments and displaced 10 families, Ramirez said. In the case of both fires, the Red Cross is assisting the families with food, lodging and other necessities.