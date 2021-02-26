2 separate apartment fires displace 20 families in metro area

The second fire happened less than 12 hours later at an apartment community in Norcross. Gwinnett firefighters responded to the Carter 4250, an apartment complex on Club Parkway, just before 7 a.m. Thursday, according to department spokesman Lt. Donald Strother.

A resident of the complex called 911 after noticing a fire in a second-story unit, Strother said. Firefighters arrived to find the building had been safely evacuated and smoke and flames pushing out of eaves and attic. Strother said that, according to the incident commander on the scene, “personnel did an amazing job at putting a stop to the blaze and keeping the building from being a total loss.”