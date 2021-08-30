2 men sought, accused of shooting woman in passing car in downtown Atlanta

“The female victim was not involved, just in the wrong place,” Avery added.

Just three days prior, a woman sitting aboard a MARTA bus near the intersection of Lindbergh Drive and Piedmont Road became the latest victim of Atlanta’s surge in gun violence, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. The preliminary investigation showed the gun was fired outside the bus and the bullet tore through the windshield, grazing the woman’s neck, a MARTA spokeswoman said.

Both shootings come just over a week after Deputy Chief Charles Hampton stood outside Atlanta police headquarters and begged the community to play a role in reducing crime. Echoing a sentiment that police have stressed for months, Hampton said people need to find alternative ways to handle arguments. He pleaded with residents to talk through or simply walk away from fights before they escalate to gunfire.

“Put the guns down ... and let’s just be decent human beings,” he said at the time.

Anyone with information on Saturday’s shooting or who can identify the two men seen in the video is asked to contact 911 or Crime Stoppers. Information can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

