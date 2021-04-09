2 men injured in overnight Atlanta shootings an hour apart

Two people were shot about an hour apart in separate Atlanta incidents on Jonesboro Road and Auburn Avenue early Friday morning, authorities said.
Officers first responded to the 2900 block of Jonesboro Road about 2:35 a.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound, police said. He told officers he saw a man and woman fighting and intervened, according to a news release.
The victim, whose name was not released, told police the man shot him and then fled the scene. He was taken to a hospital and was stable, officials said.
Then, about 3:40 a.m., officers received a call about a person shot in the 300 block of Auburn Avenue. The victim, 29-year-old Darius Snow, was wounded when he was grazed by a bullet, police said.
He said he was walking home when a dark vehicle approached him and someone inside fired at him, according to the release. Snow was stable when he was taken to the hospital.
Snow also told officers he had been in a dispute with another man earlier in the day near Edgewood Avenue. Police did not say if they believe the earlier dispute led to the shooting.
No suspect information was released in either incident. Both investigations are ongoing.
