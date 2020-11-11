2 men in critical condition after shootout outside DeKalb gas station

Two men are in critical condition after shooting each other at a gas station in DeKalb County on Tuesday, authorities said.
Officers said they found the first man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a Shell parking lot on Hillandale Drive around 3:25 p.m. A few minutes later, police said they located another man who was also shot.
According to authorities, it appears as if both men opened fire at each other during a fight.
The unidentified men, who are believed to be in their late 20s, were sent to a hospital, police said.
