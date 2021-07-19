2 men arrested after bystander shot at north Atlanta gas station, police say

Derek Downes, 23, and Kendall Robinson, 20, were taken into custody in connection with the shooting at a Chevron, Atlanta police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Both are being held at the Fulton County Jail, according to online records.

Police responded to the gas station in the 2100 block of Monroe Drive about 8 p.m. and found a man who had been shot, Grant said. Downes and Robinson were involved in an argument before they began shooting at each other, according to Grant.