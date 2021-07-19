2 men arrested after bystander shot at north Atlanta gas station, police say

Two men were arrested after police said a verbal dispute at a gas station escalated to gunfire, leaving a bystander injured Sunday night in north Atlanta.
Derek Downes, 23, and Kendall Robinson, 20, were taken into custody in connection with the shooting at a Chevron, Atlanta police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Both are being held at the Fulton County Jail, according to online records.
Police responded to the gas station in the 2100 block of Monroe Drive about 8 p.m. and found a man who had been shot, Grant said. Downes and Robinson were involved in an argument before they began shooting at each other, according to Grant.
“The victim who was shot, he happened to be there ... (and) investigators don’t believe he was an intended target,” Grant told the AJC.
The victim was stable when taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, Grant confirmed. Only the bystander was shot, he said.
Police were not able to confirm if Downes and Robinson knew each other.
Downes is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony. Robinson is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.