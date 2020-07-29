2 killed in single-vehicle crash in Hall County

Two men died in a crash Monday after their car left the road and smashed into a retaining wall in Hall County.
Arvin Gera, 35, of Atlanta, and Darwin White, 22, were both pronounced dead at the scene of the incident, which happened on Mountain View Drive about 9:30 p.m., according to the Georgia State Patrol.
Gera was driving east in a 2014 Audi R8 with White in the passenger’s seat, GSP spokeswoman Franka Young said. Investigators said Gera was driving too fast for the conditions and could not maintain his lane.
At some point, the Audi went off the right shoulder of the road, Young said. Gera overcorrected, sending the car counter-clockwise off the left shoulder, she said.
The car then hit an embankment, slid into a retaining wall and smashed into a tree, officials said.
The crash is still under investigation.