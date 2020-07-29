2 killed in single-vehicle crash in Hall County

Arvin Gera, 35, of Atlanta, and Darwin White, 22, were both pronounced dead at the scene of the incident, which happened on Mountain View Drive about 9:30 p.m., according to the Georgia State Patrol.

Gera was driving east in a 2014 Audi R8 with White in the passenger’s seat, GSP spokeswoman Franka Young said. Investigators said Gera was driving too fast for the conditions and could not maintain his lane.