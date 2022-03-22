2 killed, 2 injured in Forsyth County head-on collision

The wreck happened about 8:25 a.m. at the intersection of Bannister and Mockingbird roads after a 2003 Honda Accord, driven by 36-year-old Jessica James of Dawsonville, crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a 2013 Hyundai Elantra, Forsyth Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Stacie Miller said.

James died at the scene. A passenger in the Hyundai, 38-year-old Sarah Decoteau of Dawsonville, was taken to a hospital, where she later died. Both victims were not wearing seatbelts, Miller said.