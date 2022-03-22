ajc logo
2 killed, 2 injured in Forsyth County head-on collision

Two women were killed and two others were injured in a Forsyth County crash Tuesday morning.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Two women were killed Tuesday morning in a head-on collision on a Forsyth County road that authorities said also injured two others, including a 14-year-old.

The wreck happened about 8:25 a.m. at the intersection of Bannister and Mockingbird roads after a 2003 Honda Accord, driven by 36-year-old Jessica James of Dawsonville, crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a 2013 Hyundai Elantra, Forsyth Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Stacie Miller said.

James died at the scene. A passenger in the Hyundai, 38-year-old Sarah Decoteau of Dawsonville, was taken to a hospital, where she later died. Both victims were not wearing seatbelts, Miller said.

The teenage passenger in the Honda and the driver of the Hyundai were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, Miller said. Authorities said the two injured were wearing their seatbelts.

The sheriff’s office is trying to determine why the Honda crossed into oncoming traffic.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

