2 injured in shooting outside Atlanta gas station

One of the injured men remains in critical condition.
News | 9 minutes ago
By Asia Simone Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Two men were injured, and one remains in critical condition, after they were shot outside of a southwest Atlanta gas station Monday night.

The incident happened about 10:20 p.m. at a Chevron in the 200 block of Cleveland Avenue, according to Atlanta police spokesman Officer Steve Avery. It’s not clear what led to the shooting.

Both men were taken to the hospital, Avery said. Investigators did not provide details about their injuries.

Police have not identified any suspects in the case and are still working to determine the circumstances that led to the shooting.

An investigation is ongoing.

