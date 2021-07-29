2 injured in Clayton County double shooting

Police were called to the 600 block of Southside Parkway in Jonesboro shortly after 5 a.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound lying in the grass close to the road, Clayton police spokeswoman Officer Halekia Helm said. The area is anchored by a couple of hotels, a food market and a few businesses.

A second man, who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, ran into the lobby of one of the hotels after the shooting, Helm said.