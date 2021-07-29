ajc logo
X

2 injured in Clayton County double shooting

Two men were found with gunshot wounds in Jonesboro shortly after 5 a.m. Thursday.
Caption
Two men were found with gunshot wounds in Jonesboro shortly after 5 a.m. Thursday.

Credit: File photo

Credit: File photo

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Clayton County police are investigating a double shooting that left two men injured at a shopping complex Thursday morning.

Police were called to the 600 block of Southside Parkway in Jonesboro shortly after 5 a.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound lying in the grass close to the road, Clayton police spokeswoman Officer Halekia Helm said. The area is anchored by a couple of hotels, a food market and a few businesses.

A second man, who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, ran into the lobby of one of the hotels after the shooting, Helm said.

Both men were taken to a hospital in serious condition. Their names were not released.

There are no known suspects and the motive for the shooting is unclear, Helm said.

— Please return to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

In Other News
1
Woman killed at Piedmont Park remembered as intelligent, gentle, kind
2
If you can hear thunder, you’re at risk of a lightning strike
3
Police ID DeKalb teen found shot to death in Gwinnett park
4
I-75 South reopened following truck crash, bridge damage
5
Mt. Bethel church and regional UMC conference enter into mediation
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top