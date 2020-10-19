2 injured after fight over woman turns into shooting

Two men were seriously injured in Atlanta on Monday when a fight over a woman escalated into a shooting, police said.
Investigators found one victim at a location in the 3100 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway about 11:45 a.m., according to police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant. He had been shot in the side.
The second victim was found in the 2500 block of Etheridge Drive with gunshot wounds to his chest and arm, Grant said.
Investigators did not release any other details about the shootings. Both men were taken to the hospital.
An investigation is ongoing.
