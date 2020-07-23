X

2 in custody, 1 sought after chase, crash in NW Atlanta

Two suspects were arrested Wednesday after fleeing state troopers and crashing in northwest Atlanta, authorities said. Police are still searching for a third person.
Two suspects were arrested Wednesday after fleeing state troopers and crashing in northwest Atlanta, authorities said. Police are still searching for a third person.

Crime & Public Safety | 1 hour ago
By Shaddi Abusaid, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Two people were arrested Wednesday afternoon and authorities are searching for a third after a car fleeing police crashed in northwest Atlanta.

The chase began about 6:15 p.m. when Georgia State Patrol troopers tried to stop a black Chevrolet Impala on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, authorities said. The driver fled south on Bolton Road but lost control around a curve and crashed, GSP spokeswoman Lt. Stephanie Stallings said.

Following the wreck, three people got out of the car and ran. Two of the suspects were arrested, but police are still searching for a third.

The suspects’ names weren’t immediately available Wednesday evening, and it’s unclear what led to the traffic stop.

— Please return to AJC.com for updates.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.