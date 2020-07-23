2 in custody, 1 sought after chase, crash in NW Atlanta

Two people were arrested Wednesday afternoon and authorities are searching for a third after a car fleeing police crashed in northwest Atlanta.
The chase began about 6:15 p.m. when Georgia State Patrol troopers tried to stop a black Chevrolet Impala on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, authorities said. The driver fled south on Bolton Road but lost control around a curve and crashed, GSP spokeswoman Lt. Stephanie Stallings said.
Following the wreck, three people got out of the car and ran. Two of the suspects were arrested, but police are still searching for a third.
The suspects’ names weren’t immediately available Wednesday evening, and it’s unclear what led to the traffic stop.
— Please return to AJC.com for updates.