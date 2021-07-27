2 employees stabbed while removing man from Athens bar, police say

Palla quickly tackled Clay in an attempt to take away the knife, according to the police report. Clay cut Palla’s forearm in the process, the report shows. Palla did not go to the hospital for his injury, Barnett confirmed.

As Palla wrestled Clay, he asked onlookers on the downtown street to call for police, the report said. With the help of a few bystanders, Palla was able to keep Clay down on the ground until police arrived.

Once police detained Clay and placed him in an Athens-Clake patrol car, he was able to break free and began running away from the scene, the report said. After a short chase on foot, officers were able to detain him again.

Clay is being held at Athens-Clarke County Jail. He has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of obstruction of law enforcement.