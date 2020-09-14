2 dead in Monday morning crash in Aiken, SC

Authorities have confirmed that a two-vehicle crash in Aiken County Monday morning left two people dead.
A dump truck and a car collided head-on in the crash on Edgefield Highway early Monday morning, according to news station WRDW. The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported that the crash occurred around 5:50 a.m. when a southbound 2020 Toyota Camry crossed the center line of the two-lane highway, South Carolina 19 and hit a 2021 Petebilt dump truck.
Both the driver and the passenger in the Camry died in the crash. Neither were wearing a seat belt, according to highway patrol officials. The dump truck driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables told the station that the identities of the two people killed had not been released and their families had not been notified.