2 critically injured in shooting at SW Atlanta gas station

Two men were critically injured Friday evening after being shot while leaving a southwest Atlanta gas station, police said.
Officers responded to the BP in the 400 block of Windsor Street about 11:30 p.m., Atlanta police spokeswoman Marla Jean Rooker said. They arrived to find two men with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the convenience store.
“Officers determined the victims were shot while walking out of the gas station,” Rooker said, adding that investigators believe the men were targeted in the attack.
Both victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition, and were described as stable on Saturday.
Whoever fired the shots fled the scene before officers arrived, authorities said, and police have not released the descriptions of any suspects in the case.