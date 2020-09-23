X

2 children injured after their dirt bike was rear-ended, police said

News | 1 hour ago
By Ada Wood, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Two children on a dirt bike were injured Tuesday night in a crash in southeast Atlanta, police said.

Officers arrived on the scene at 773 McDonough Boulevard about 8 p.m. and found that a car had rear-ended the bike, Atlanta police spokesman Officer Steve Avery said.

While the driver was uninjured, the two children on the bike were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive their injuries, police said.

The driver of the car, who remained on the scene, was cited for following too closely.

