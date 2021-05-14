2 Atlanta men already in jail now charged in North Georgia murder

Police in northwest Georgia had worked since Christmas Eve to find out who killed a Cartersville man and dumped his body in Calhoun.
Now they have arrested three men in connection with the case, including two from Atlanta charged with felony murder and another accused of helping them plan the crime.
Investigators still have not said why Jordan Chase McDougle was shot in Dalton and then dropped off at a hospital in Calhoun, but they believe all three suspects conspired to kill the 22-year-old and that the two Atlanta men carried out the murder, according to city of Dalton spokesman Bruce Frazier. McDougle died at AdventHealth Gordon hospital from a gunshot wound to his abdomen.
Gregory Brent Grier, 27, and Isaac Hickman, 17, were charged this week with killing McDougle at an apartment building on 4th Avenue on the morning of Dec. 24, Frazier said. Both were already in jail at the time of their most recent arrests.
Grier, who was incarcerated in Clayton County, was booked into the Whitfield County jail on Wednesday without bond. In 2016, he was sentenced to 20 years in prison following an aggravated assault conviction in Gordon County, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections. He served from June 2016 until August 2019 at Calhoun State Prison, records show.
Hickman is waiting to be transferred from the Fulton County jail, where he has been since April 15 when he was arrested for violating his probation. In 2017, the teenager was charged with aggravated assault, robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony, Fulton jail records show.
A third suspect, Jaylon Williams of Calhoun, was arrested March 30 and charged with conspiracy to commit a felony. Police determined the 25-year-old was involved in the planning of McDougle’s murder but was not there when the shooting took place, Frazier said. Williams was released on bond last month.
The GBI assisted the Dalton Police Department with the investigation.