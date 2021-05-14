2 Atlanta men already in jail now charged in North Georgia murder

Now they have arrested three men in connection with the case, including two from Atlanta charged with felony murder and another accused of helping them plan the crime.

Investigators still have not said why Jordan Chase McDougle was shot in Dalton and then dropped off at a hospital in Calhoun, but they believe all three suspects conspired to kill the 22-year-old and that the two Atlanta men carried out the murder, according to city of Dalton spokesman Bruce Frazier. McDougle died at AdventHealth Gordon hospital from a gunshot wound to his abdomen.