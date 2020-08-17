2 arrested after $3M worth of meth was seized in Hall County

The suspects were arrested without incident and booked into the Hall County Jail, where they remain without bond, records show. They face counts of trafficking meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute and manufacturing meth.

Hernandez-Pacheco and Bustis-Padilla also have immigration holds through the Department of Homeland Security, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators do not anticipate additional arrests in this investigation. No other information on the operation was released.

In other news: