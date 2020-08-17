2 arrested after $3M worth of meth was seized in Hall County

A narcotics investigation in Hall County led to the arrests of two men and the seizure of about $3 million worth of methamphetamine, authorities said.
The bust took place Thursday evening at a home off James Ed Road, Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said in a news release. It led to the arrest of Juan Hernandez-Pacheco, 20, and Israel Bustis-Padilla, 31, both of Michoacan, Mexico.
The suspects are accused of possessing approximately 67 pounds of meth, which consisted of both crystal and liquid forms. In addition, agents found packaging materials, other chemicals and a ledger inside the house.
The investigation was conducted by Hall County Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad (MANS) agents and the Department of Homeland Security, the release said.
The suspects were arrested without incident and booked into the Hall County Jail, where they remain without bond, records show. They face counts of trafficking meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute and manufacturing meth.
Hernandez-Pacheco and Bustis-Padilla also have immigration holds through the Department of Homeland Security, the sheriff’s office said.
Investigators do not anticipate additional arrests in this investigation. No other information on the operation was released.
