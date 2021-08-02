19-year-old charged with murder in shooting of brother in Duluth apartment

While briefly questioned by police at the scene, Christopher said Joshua had a weapon and that was why he shot him, the report said. No weapons were found on or near Joshua Brooks, according to the report.

Although Christopher Brooks told the 911 operator that he had shot someone breaking into his apartment, several witnesses told police there was a verbal argument prior to the shooting, the report said. Witnesses did not see the fight but recalled hearing threats, the report said.

One witness recorded audio, in which Christopher Brooks could be heard yelling, “I’ll blast you, you tweaking!” and Joshua responded with “Do it” or “Shoot it,” the report said. It was after this interaction that the shooting took place, according to the report.

Christopher Brooks was charged with murder and is being held at the Gwinnett County Jail without bond, online records show.