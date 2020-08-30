X

19-year-old charged with murder in fatal SW Atlanta shooting

U.S. Marshals arrested the 19-year-old in Virginia.
Credit: AJC File

News | 1 hour ago
By Asia Simone Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A 19-year-old is charged with felony murder after police said he shot and killed a man in southwest Atlanta in early August.

Marquis Wortham is also charged with tampering with evidence in connection with the fatal incident, Atlanta police said in a statement.

Investigators said Wortham shot 28-year-old Darius Mapp Aug. 8 at a location in the 1000 block of Oakland Drive. A bystander drove Mapp to a local hospital, where he died of injuries, according to an incident report.

It is not clear how police connected Wortham to the death. An investigation is ongoing.

Wortham was arrested by U.S. Marshals Service in Henrico County, Virginia, on Aug. 27, police said.

