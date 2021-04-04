X

18-year-old charged, accused of shooting mother’s ex-boyfriend in Atlanta

By Asia Simone Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

An 18-year-old is in jail on aggravated assault charges after Atlanta police said he shot his mother’s ex-boyfriend on Sunday, leaving the man in critical condition.

Favion Blakeney is also charged with aggravated battery and possession of a firearm during a felony in connection with the shooting, Atlanta police said in a statement.

Officers met with Blakeney’s mother at a location along Hollywood Road about 4 a.m., but investigators determined the shooting had happened somewhere else. The unnamed victim was found with a gunshot wound at a location on Fairfield Place, police said.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are not clear. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he remains.

Blakeney was arrested at the location along Hollywood Road, police said. He was taken to the Fulton County Jail.

