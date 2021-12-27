Hamburger icon
18-year-old arrested after woman killed at Clayton County QuikTrip

Ja’quarius Thomas was arrested and charged with malice murder, according to Clayton County police.
Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

An 18-year-old Atlanta man was arrested and charged with murder after allegedly killing a woman at a gas station, according to Clayton County police.

Officers were called to a QuikTrip in the 5300 block of Riverdale Road just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday, police said. There, officers began rendering aid to a woman who had been shot. The woman, whose name was not released, died at the scene, according to police.

Ja’quarius Tyrik Thomas was immediately detained and taken to police headquarters. Thomas was later arrested and charged with malice murder, theft by receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, Clayton County jail records show. He was being held without bond late Monday.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Alexis Stevens covers breaking news for the Enterprise team.

