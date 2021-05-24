18-year-old among 3 injured in SW Atlanta apartment shooting

Three people, including an 18-year-old woman, were rushed to a hospital Monday after someone carrying a rifle opened fire at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex, according to police.
Officers found three dozen shell casings and one live round near the scene, which was at a complex in the 100 block of Moury Avenue, according to an incident report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Police were sent to the complex about 12:30 a.m., the incident report said. When they arrived, they found a 23-year-old man with gunshot wounds near the 3000 building. Police said the man had been shot eight times.
Police began trying to identify the exact location where the man had been shot. While searching for the crime scene, officers learned that there was a second victim, the police report said. A 20-year-old man who had been shot in the leg was found inside a unit.
It wasn’t long after police found the second victim that they learned that a third person had also been injured by the gunfire.
Officers discovered the 18-year-old lying in the bushes toward the back of the complex, the incident report said. She had been shot twice in the back and had a severe fracture to her right ankle.
The three victims were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, police said. All three are stable, but the 23-year-old man and 18-year-old woman are both in critical condition.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not known, and no suspects have been identified. Police said it does not appear that security cameras captured the shooting.
An investigation is ongoing.