18-year-old among 3 injured in SW Atlanta apartment shooting

Officers found three dozen shell casings and one live round near the scene, which was at a complex in the 100 block of Moury Avenue, according to an incident report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Police were sent to the complex about 12:30 a.m., the incident report said. When they arrived, they found a 23-year-old man with gunshot wounds near the 3000 building. Police said the man had been shot eight times.