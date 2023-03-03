18 families displaced, cat dead after DeKalb apartment fire

A cat died and 18 families were displaced Thursday morning after a fire at a DeKalb County apartment complex, authorities said.
Fire crews responded to The Legacy at Druid Hills apartments along Druid Valley Drive at about 6:30 a.m. At the scene, authorities found flames coming from the roof of a building and heavy smoke covering the parking lot, DeKalb fire said.
Firefighters entered the structure to search for any residents and then began extinguishing the flames.
All residents made it out safely, but officials said several families were displaced due to the fire. One cat died and a pet snake was rescued, authorities said.
Officials are working to determine the cause of the fire.
Credit: DeKalb County Fire & Rescue Department
Credit: DeKalb County Fire & Rescue Department
About the Author