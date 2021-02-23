18 displaced in 3rd fire at Smyrna apartments since June

Volunteers from the American Red Cross in Georgia helped 18 people who lived in the damaged units.

“Along with emotional support, volunteers provided emergency resources to help those affected with temporary lodging, food, clothing and personal care items,” Red Cross spokesman Jay Lawrence said. “Caseworkers will continue to work with those affected in the weeks ahead to help them get back on their feet.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

In 2020, fire crews responded to blazes at the same apartment complex within three weeks of each other.

The fire June 19 took Smyrna Fire Department nearly four hours to get under control, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. It left 23 people displaced.

On June 30, an entire building was destroyed at the same property. A total of 27 people in 24 units were displaced by that fire.

Fire officials said there are currently no concerns that the fires may be linked.

“Last year’s apartment fires located in the same area were determined after investigation to be accidental and weather-related, consecutively,” Mohrmann said.