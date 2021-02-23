18 displaced in 3rd fire at Smyrna apartments since June

A fire at a Cobb County apartment complex left the residents of more than a dozen units displaced over the weekend, officials said.
The fire is the third blaze since June at the Cortland at the Village apartments in Smyrna, officials said.
Firefighters were sent to the complex about 12:30 p.m. on Sunday and found four units in flames, according to Smyrna fire department spokesman Eric D. Mohrmann. Crews worked for nearly three hours to bring the blaze under control.
The initial four apartments were left with “significant fire damage” to their roofs, and twelve other units had smoke and water damage, Mohrmann said.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
Volunteers from the American Red Cross in Georgia helped 18 people who lived in the damaged units.
“Along with emotional support, volunteers provided emergency resources to help those affected with temporary lodging, food, clothing and personal care items,” Red Cross spokesman Jay Lawrence said. “Caseworkers will continue to work with those affected in the weeks ahead to help them get back on their feet.”
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
In 2020, fire crews responded to blazes at the same apartment complex within three weeks of each other.
The fire June 19 took Smyrna Fire Department nearly four hours to get under control, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. It left 23 people displaced.
On June 30, an entire building was destroyed at the same property. A total of 27 people in 24 units were displaced by that fire.
Fire officials said there are currently no concerns that the fires may be linked.
“Last year’s apartment fires located in the same area were determined after investigation to be accidental and weather-related, consecutively,” Mohrmann said.