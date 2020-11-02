$175 million mixed-use complex planned in Bartow County

Developers plan to build a $175 million mixed-use complex in southern Bartow County.
The development would be an expansion of The Stiles, a newly opened subdivision of single-family homes located about five miles west of Cartersville.
A group that includes CDR Holdings, Graham Commercial Contractors and Southland Engineering have asked for zoning changes to support a total of 519 single-family homes and 200,000 square feet of commercial development, according to documents filed on Friday with Bartow County.
The development would include a supermarket, drug store and restaurants and about 60 senior housing units. Woodstock-based homebuilder Smith Douglas Homes has already constructed at least a dozen homes near the site of the commercial development, at the intersection of Euharlee Road and Harrison Road.
The development group estimates the first development phase will be completed in December 2023.
Dennis Graham, president of Graham Commercial Contractors, said he has owned the property since 2007 but the economic downturn in 2008 delayed the project.