17-year-old wounded in East Point shooting

Few details have been released, but the 17-year-old’s injuries don’t appear to be life threatening, East Point police spokesman Capt. Allyn Glover said. Authorities said the shooting took place about 4 a.m. in the area of Camp Creek Parkway and Potomac Drive.

The victim was not very cooperative, according to police. Investigators have been unable to determine what led to the shooting or if he knew the suspects.