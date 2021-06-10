ajc logo
17-year-old wounded in East Point shooting

The teen is expected to survive his injuries, police said.
Credit: File photo

Crime & Public Safety | 1 hour ago
By Shaddi Abusaid, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

East Point police are investigating after a teenage boy said he was shot by two people Thursday morning along Camp Creek Parkway, authorities said.

Few details have been released, but the 17-year-old’s injuries don’t appear to be life threatening, East Point police spokesman Capt. Allyn Glover said. Authorities said the shooting took place about 4 a.m. in the area of Camp Creek Parkway and Potomac Drive.

The victim was not very cooperative, according to police. Investigators have been unable to determine what led to the shooting or if he knew the suspects.

“(The) victim only advised he was shot by two males,” Glover said.

No additional details have been released, and the shooting remains under investigation.

