17-year-old arrested, charged with murder in Buford Highway shooting

Bre On Harold Corbin, 17, of Lawrenceville, was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on charges of murder and armed robbery.
Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

News | 53 minutes ago
By Henri Hollis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A teenager has been charged with murder after the shooting death of another teen during a robbery Sunday, authorities said.

Bre On Harold Corbin, 17, of Lawrenceville, was arrested by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office during a traffic stop near his home Tuesday, agency spokeswoman Cynthia Williams said in a news release. He is facing one count of murder and one count of armed robbery, Williams said.

Corbin is accused of fatally shooting 19-year-old Domingo Paco-Camacho and robbing 17-year-old Kevin Daniel Pano-Galvez on Buford Highway, Williams said. Both Paco-Camacho and Pano-Galvez are residents of Brookhaven. According to the initial investigation, Corbin robbed them of cash, a cellphone and drugs.

Deputies took Corbin into custody without incident, Williams said. He was booked into the DeKalb County Jail, where he remains without bond.

