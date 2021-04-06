17-year-old arrested, charged with murder in Buford Highway shooting

Bre On Harold Corbin, 17, of Lawrenceville, was arrested by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office during a traffic stop near his home Tuesday, agency spokeswoman Cynthia Williams said in a news release. He is facing one count of murder and one count of armed robbery, Williams said.

Corbin is accused of fatally shooting 19-year-old Domingo Paco-Camacho and robbing 17-year-old Kevin Daniel Pano-Galvez on Buford Highway, Williams said. Both Paco-Camacho and Pano-Galvez are residents of Brookhaven. According to the initial investigation, Corbin robbed them of cash, a cellphone and drugs.