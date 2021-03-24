17 displaced by overnight fire at Sandy Springs apartments

Nearly a dozen families are without homes Wednesday after an overnight fire forced them to evacuate a Sandy Spring apartment complex.
A total of 17 people were displaced by the fire at the Azalea Park at Sandy Springs Apartments on Dunwoody Place off Roswell Road, according to city officials. No injuries were reported.
The American Red Cross was called to help the residents get back on their feet.
“We had 10 families displaced and we provided the funds towards lodging, food and incidentals, and help them navigate their insurance companies,” Gary Weinstein, a Red Cross volunteer, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We will follow up with recovery services as needed.”
Fire crews were still at the charred apartment building Wednesday morning. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said.
Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM