X

17 displaced by overnight fire at Sandy Springs apartments

Sandy Springs fire crews were still at the scene Wednesday morning at the Azalea Park at Sandy Springs Apartments.
Sandy Springs fire crews were still at the scene Wednesday morning at the Azalea Park at Sandy Springs Apartments.

Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM

Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM

Sandy Springs | 18 minutes ago
By Chelsea Prince - The Atlanta Journal-ConstitutionJohn Spink - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Nearly a dozen families are without homes Wednesday after an overnight fire forced them to evacuate a Sandy Spring apartment complex.

A total of 17 people were displaced by the fire at the Azalea Park at Sandy Springs Apartments on Dunwoody Place off Roswell Road, according to city officials. No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross was called to help the residents get back on their feet.

“We had 10 families displaced and we provided the funds towards lodging, food and incidentals, and help them navigate their insurance companies,” Gary Weinstein, a Red Cross volunteer, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We will follow up with recovery services as needed.”

Fire crews were still at the charred apartment building Wednesday morning. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said.

Fire charred an apartment building at the Azalea Park at Sandy Springs Apartments and forced 17 people from their homes.
Fire charred an apartment building at the Azalea Park at Sandy Springs Apartments and forced 17 people from their homes.

Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM

Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.