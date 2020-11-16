16-year-old killed in wreck after car lands in North Georgia ditch

A 16-year-old driver died after his vehicle landed in a ditch during a crash in Dawson County on Thursday evening, authorities said.
Everett James Streit of Cumming was driving a Nissan Skyline north on Thompson Road around 6 p.m., according to an incident report. When he failed to yield to traffic while trying to cross Ga. 53, a Honda Civic struck the right side of his vehicle, authorities said. Both cars then traveled off the road and ended up in a ditch, the Georgia State Patrol said.
Streit was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities confirmed.
The condition of the Honda driver, 40-year-old Matthew Hicks of Dawsonville, wasn’t released.
A GoFundMe page set up to cover Streit’s funeral expenses has raised more than $6,000 within two days. According to Streit’s obituary, he was a junior at North Forsyth High School and the oldest of three children.
Visitation will take place at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday. A service will be held at a later date in Pennsylvania.
