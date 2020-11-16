16-year-old killed in wreck after car lands in North Georgia ditch

Everett James Streit of Cumming was driving a Nissan Skyline north on Thompson Road around 6 p.m., according to an incident report. When he failed to yield to traffic while trying to cross Ga. 53, a Honda Civic struck the right side of his vehicle, authorities said. Both cars then traveled off the road and ended up in a ditch, the Georgia State Patrol said.

Streit was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities confirmed.