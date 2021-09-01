ajc logo
15-year-old killed in hit-and-run while walking on DeKalb road

The teen was struck and killed about 2 a.m. while walking near a Decatur-area apartment complex.
52 minutes ago

DeKalb County police are searching for a driver who struck and killed a 15-year-old boy early Wednesday near a Decatur-area apartment complex.

The teen was walking near the entrance of the Orchard Walk Apartments on Flat Shoals Parkway when he was struck by the vehicle about 2 a.m., DeKalb police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent said Wednesday morning.

The driver of the car fled the scene, authorities said. Police have not released the teen’s name or a description of the vehicle, which investigators believe has damage to the front passenger side.

Anyone with information is asked to call DeKalb police at 770-724-7610. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for a cash reward, by contacting Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

