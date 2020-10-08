14 charged after Newnan police break up illegal ‘shot house’

A group of Newnan police officers walked into a bar. It wasn’t a legal one.
The police department said it arrested and charged 14 people after breaking up a bar being illegally run out of a home.
The bar, which in some circles is referred to as a “shot house,” was being operated in a home on Central Park Court, according to an incident report obtained by AJC.com. A shot house is a residential location that sells single-serve alcoholic beverages without a license.
Investigators began monitoring the home in September after “numerous” concerned citizens complained that alcoholic beverages were being sold there, the report said.
For weeks, police surveilled the house. Officers saw people walk to the front door of the home, knock, and go inside, the police report said. When they came back out, they would often have a drink in their hand.
“The subjects with alcoholic beverages would either stand outside, drink the beverage and then leave the property or just leave the property with the alcoholic beverage,” the report said.
Police arrested the homeowner, 45-year-old Nakia Bernard Dix, and charged her with disorderly conduct, according to the incident report. Toranio Ramonz Dix, 43, was also arrested and charged with disorderly conduct in the case. The relationship between the two people is not clear.
The other dozen people arrested include: Antonio Jamal Walker, 23; Xavier Lequeon Richardson, 34; Airian Devante Geter, 28; Devin Jelik Traveon Smith, 19; Travis Frizzell Johnson, 49; Joseph Edward Hall, 37; Dedrick Ramon Gould, 46; Jonathan Jermaine Geter, 36; Andre Dion Wright, 39; Ambra Star Strickland, 32; Carlton Brewster, 64; and Jeffery Deandre Smith, 22.