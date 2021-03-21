13-year-old charged, accused of stabbing 12-year-old playmate in head

A 13-year-old girl was arrested Sunday after authorities said she stabbed her 12-year-old playmate in the head during an argument.
The girl, whose name was not released due to her age, faces one count of aggravated assault in the incident, LaGrange police said in a statement.
Officers were sent to a location on Turner Street about 12:30 a.m. after someone reported the stabbing. When they arrived, they found the 12-year-old boy with a non-life-threatening stab wound to the back of his head, police said.
Witnesses told police the children had been “horseplaying” together when the 13-year-old became upset and picked up a kitchen knife. The 13-year-old was taken into police custody, and the 12-year-old was taken to West Georgia Medical Center.
An investigation is ongoing.