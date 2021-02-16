UPDATE: 3 brothers, ages 21, 15 and 12, killed in Paulding crash

Edgar Manrique Mendoza was driving a 2002 BMW south on Dallas Nebo Road around 8:50 p.m. when he left the road at a curve, according to the Georgia State Patrol. Mendoza then got back on the road and crossed the centerline, directly in the path of a 2012 Toyota Tacoma, investigators said.

Mendoza and his two passengers — his younger brothers — all died at the scene of the wreck, near the intersection with Westwick Place, the State Patrol said. Kevin Mendoza, 15, was the front-seat passenger and Melvin Espinal, 12, was seated behind the driver. All three lived in Douglasville, according to investigators.