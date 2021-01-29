11 Fort Bliss soldiers sickened after ingesting ‘unknown substance’

Nearly a dozen soldiers stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, became seriously ill Thursday after ingesting an “unknown substance” during a field training exercise, according to reports.
Base officials are investigating but have yet to reveal the circumstances of what happened.
Eleven servicemembers remain hospitalized under close observation, and two are in critical condition, according to a statement by Fort Bliss Public Affairs.
“Medical professionals are working hard to attend to the injured and provide all available aid,” the statement said, according to CNN.
Fort Bliss is home to the 1st Armored Division, also known as “America’s Tank Division.”