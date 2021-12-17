$10K reward offered after Douglasville Kroger employees robbed at gunpoint

Several employees were robbed at gunpoint and assaulted by a man last week at a Douglasville grocery store, police said.
Douglasville police put out photos of the suspected robber Friday afternoon and are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. At the time of the robbery, the man appears to be wearing a gray hoodie and sweat pants with white shoes.
On Dec. 10, a man entered a Kroger along Chapel Hill Road and robbed employees at gunpoint around 2 a.m., police said. He also assaulted several employees, according to authorities. Police did not say how much money the man stole.
Before leaving, the gunman forced one employee to drive him to the east side of Atlanta, where he fled the employee’s vehicle on foot, police said.
The suspect is about 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-10. Police said he is armed with a black semi-automatic handgun.
Anyone with information on the incident or who can identify the suspect is asked to contact Detective Michael Jetmore at 678-293-1725 or jetmorem@douglasvillega.gov, or by calling the Douglasville Police Department at 770-920-3010.
