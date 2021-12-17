$10K reward offered after Douglasville Kroger employees robbed at gunpoint

Douglasville police put out photos of the suspected robber Friday afternoon and are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. At the time of the robbery, the man appears to be wearing a gray hoodie and sweat pants with white shoes.

On Dec. 10, a man entered a Kroger along Chapel Hill Road and robbed employees at gunpoint around 2 a.m., police said. He also assaulted several employees, according to authorities. Police did not say how much money the man stole.