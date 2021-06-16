10-year-old boy drowns after saving his little sister in river

A 10-year-old South Dakota boy died last weekend while trying to save his younger sister from drowning in the Big Sioux River.
Ricky Lee Sneve was on a fishing trip about 7 p.m. Saturday with his family when three of his younger siblings fell off their boat and into the water, according to the Argus Leader in Sioux Falls.
The boy’s father Chad Sneve immediately jumped in to rescue two of the children, while Ricky attempted to rescue his sister.
The boy managed to get his sister back to shore, but after everyone reunited on land Ricky wasn’t there, the boy’s stepmother Nicole Eufers told reporters.
A rescue team with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office launched a search and after about three hours pulled the boy’s body from the river.
For his brave actions, Ricky is being hailed as a hero by family and friends.
“He saved his sister’s life,” Eufers told the Argus Leader, adding her son was her “best friend.”
“He taught me how to love and appreciate life,” she said. “He never failed to amaze me.”
Ricky’s father described his son as smart, valiant and selfless.
“He was generous, kind and special in more ways than I can begin to explain,” he told the newspaper. “He was my everything, and he touched everyone he encountered.”
Funeral arrangements were still being worked out, and a GoFundMe page in Ricky’s name has so far raised about $28,000 to help the family with expenses.