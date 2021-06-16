ajc logo
X

10-year-old boy drowns after saving his little sister in river

Ricky Lee Sneve, 10, was on a fishing trip about 7 p.m. Saturday with his family when three of his younger siblings fell off their boat and into the water, according to the Argus Leader in Sioux Falls. He drowned but managed to get his little sister to shore.
Ricky Lee Sneve, 10, was on a fishing trip about 7 p.m. Saturday with his family when three of his younger siblings fell off their boat and into the water, according to the Argus Leader in Sioux Falls. He drowned but managed to get his little sister to shore.

Credit: Social media photo via Twitter

Credit: Social media photo via Twitter

National & World News | Updated 26 minutes ago
By ArLuther Lee, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A 10-year-old South Dakota boy died last weekend while trying to save his younger sister from drowning in the Big Sioux River.

Ricky Lee Sneve was on a fishing trip about 7 p.m. Saturday with his family when three of his younger siblings fell off their boat and into the water, according to the Argus Leader in Sioux Falls.

The boy’s father Chad Sneve immediately jumped in to rescue two of the children, while Ricky attempted to rescue his sister.

The boy managed to get his sister back to shore, but after everyone reunited on land Ricky wasn’t there, the boy’s stepmother Nicole Eufers told reporters.

ExploreMARCH: Father dies after trying to rescue 3 kids trapped in Gulf of Mexico

A rescue team with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office launched a search and after about three hours pulled the boy’s body from the river.

ExploreTeenage girl bravely fights off bear after seeing dogs under attack

For his brave actions, Ricky is being hailed as a hero by family and friends.

“He saved his sister’s life,” Eufers told the Argus Leader, adding her son was her “best friend.”

“He taught me how to love and appreciate life,” she said. “He never failed to amaze me.”

ExploreELSEWHERE: Missing Florida woman rescued after nearly 3 weeks trapped in sewer

Ricky’s father described his son as smart, valiant and selfless.

“He was generous, kind and special in more ways than I can begin to explain,” he told the newspaper. “He was my everything, and he touched everyone he encountered.”

Funeral arrangements were still being worked out, and a GoFundMe page in Ricky’s name has so far raised about $28,000 to help the family with expenses.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top