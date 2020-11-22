X

1 shot during argument in Clayton County

The shooting happened when an argument escalated, according to police.
News | 37 minutes ago
By Asia Simone Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A man was injured in Clayton County Sunday morning after an argument escalated into a shooting, according to police.

Officers were sent to the 2700 block of Mount Zion Road about 3:15 a.m. Sunday, the Clayton police department said in a statement. Police at the scene found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the statement.

The victim was taken to a hospital. His condition is not known.

Investigators said the shooting happened after a fight escalated outside of a business establishment. No arrests have been made in the shooting.

An investigation is ongoing.

