1 shot during argument in Clayton County

A man was injured in Clayton County Sunday morning after an argument escalated into a shooting, according to police.
Officers were sent to the 2700 block of Mount Zion Road about 3:15 a.m. Sunday, the Clayton police department said in a statement. Police at the scene found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the statement.
The victim was taken to a hospital. His condition is not known.
Investigators said the shooting happened after a fight escalated outside of a business establishment. No arrests have been made in the shooting.
An investigation is ongoing.