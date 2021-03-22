1 person shot to death at Georgia Waffle House

Authorities are investigating a shooting at an Augusta Waffle House that left one person dead.
The deadly shooting took place overnight at a Waffle House in the 1600 block of Gordon Highway, The Richmond County Coroner’s Office told The Augusta Chronicle.
The victim, who was shot at least once, was taken to the Augusta University Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at 2:31 a.m. Monday, Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen told the media.
The identity of the victim has been withheld until the next of kin has been notified.
An autopsy has been scheduled, but no further details have been released.
