1 person flown to Georgia hospital after jumping from hot air balloon

The person landed too fast in a field off McCowan Road near Bellview Road in Rockmart, police said.

News | 44 minutes ago
By Tanni Deb, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A person was flown to a hospital after jumping from a hot air balloon and injuring themselves in northwest Georgia on Tuesday afternoon, police told the Polk County Standard Journal.

Polk County police Chief Kenny Dodd told the newspaper that someone jumped from the balloon, opened their parachute and landed too fast in a field off McCowan Road near Bellview Road in Rockmart at about 4:30 p.m.

The person, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, was treated by Redmond EMS before being taken to a hospital, the newspaper reported.

AJC.com has reached out to the Polk County Police Department for further information about the incident.

