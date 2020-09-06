X

1 man killed, another injured in Gwinnett Motel 6

Police did not provide specifics on the men's injuries.
By Asia Simone Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Police in Gwinnett County are investigating a “suspicious death” after one man was killed and another was injured at a Motel 6.

Officers were sent to the motel in unincorporated Norcross on an unrelated call shortly before noon Sunday, Gwinnett police spokeswoman Cpl. Kathleen Adams said. While they were there, motel staffed asked the officers to conduct a welfare check on another room.

When they went inside, they found two injured men, Adams said. Police did not give specifics on the men’s injuries.

One of the men was pronounced dead in the hotel room, and the other was taken to a hospital in serious condition, according to Adams.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Gwinnett police at 770-513-5300.

